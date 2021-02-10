12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 37.71% to $10.26 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.6 million shares, making up 20822.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 18.06% to $4.64. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 368.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $12.01. As of 12:31 EST, Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 135.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares increased by 16.2% to $34.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.4 million, which is 1009.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares rose 15.14% to $9.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 7.3 million, which is 254.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $836.3 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 15.12% to $8.06. The current volume of 10.0 million shares is 308.21% of Aurora Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.6 million.
Losers
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 20.48% to $1012.32 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 197.44% of MicroStrategy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares fell 19.14% to $5.03. VerifyMe's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1050.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) stock decreased by 18.38% to $4.89. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 441.2K shares, making up 643.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock declined by 16.17% to $9.81. As of 12:31 EST, A10 Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 299.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares fell 15.79% to $116.77. As of 12:31 EST, Alteryx's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 368.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock fell 11.65% to $104.23. Trading volume for Akamai Technologies's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 386.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
