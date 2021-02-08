12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock rose 232.76% to $17.47 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 454.5 million, which is 702.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 50.68% to $3.29. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares, making up 670.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.7 million.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock moved upwards by 39.18% to $1.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 26.2 million, which is 281.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock rose 37.17% to $3.21. As of 12:32 EST, OrganiGram Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 37.8 million, which is 282.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.2 million.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock moved upwards by 33.84% to $7.83. Trading volume for Sientra's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 261.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.0 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares rose 33.42% to $9.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.3 million, which is 6828.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
Losers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock fell 16.29% to $9.69 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 126.7K, which is 726.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.3 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock declined by 7.41% to $5.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 996.9K, which is 111.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.2 million.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares declined by 7.27% to $176.76. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 133.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 billion.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock fell 6.93% to $17.33. Trading volume for Neuronetics's stock is 370.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 94.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $425.3 million.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock declined by 5.82% to $2.19. Caladrius Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 99.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares declined by 5.02% to $14.21. As of 12:32 EST, Cormedix's stock is trading at a volume of 865.5K, which is 133.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.6 million.
