12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock increased by 40.46% to $12.15 during Monday's regular session. Westport Fuel Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 18.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 469.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares moved upwards by 34.71% to $31.81. Air T's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 117.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 24.06% to $49.8. Trading volume for ExOne's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 280.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock increased by 23.27% to $27.65. voxeljet's stock is trading at a volume of 352.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 449.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 17.24% to $0.89. As of 12:32 EST, Castor Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 368.3 million, which is 291.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.6 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock increased by 17.21% to $7.83. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 889.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
Losers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 9.49% to $7.35 during Monday's regular session. CBAK Energy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 11.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 89.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $582.9 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 6.78% to $18.85. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 84.15% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $221.9 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) stock decreased by 6.33% to $8.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 220.0K, which is 37.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares decreased by 5.9% to $2.23. Trading volume for Safe Bulkers's stock is 471.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million.
- iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock declined by 5.27% to $19.31. As of 12:32 EST, iSun's stock is trading at a volume of 365.9K, which is 38.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock declined by 5.18% to $6.78. Trading volume for Acacia Research's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 141.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.1 million.
