12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock rose 69.59% to $5.41 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.1 million shares, making up 2144.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 40.25% to $1.71. The current volume of 80.6 million shares is 322.68% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 30.59% to $29.41. As of 12:32 EST, Marathon Patent Group's stock is trading at a volume of 47.8 million, which is 126.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 29.6% to $30.3. The current volume of 32.9 million shares is 120.27% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 23.18% to $2.71. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 11.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 107.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares moved upwards by 22.97% to $18.68. As of 12:32 EST, Gilat Satellite Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 279.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock decreased by 9.32% to $20.44 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 49.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares decreased by 8.7% to $5.09. Trading volume for Ceragon Networks's stock is 8.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 255.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares fell 8.5% to $3.23. As of 12:32 EST, Cheetah Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 347.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock declined by 8.31% to $115.23. Trading volume for Cerence's stock is 911.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares fell 7.92% to $11.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 55.8K, which is 496.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock declined by 7.02% to $4.9. As of 12:32 EST, Research Frontiers's stock is trading at a volume of 364.5K, which is 98.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
