12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares increased by 234.73% to $6.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.7 million shares, making up 63945.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 46.23% to $5.82. Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 60.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 3800.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.5 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares rose 42.27% to $38.48. As of 12:31 EST, Teradata's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million, which is 870.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock increased by 37.58% to $11.98. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 276.5K shares, making up 4947.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock rose 34.49% to $188.12. Bill.com Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 287.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares moved upwards by 31.78% to $1.84. Trading volume for SuperCom's stock is 15.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 429.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
Losers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock decreased by 16.92% to $67.11 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 335.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock fell 14.03% to $4.66. The current volume of 682.3K shares is 145.33% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares fell 10.07% to $9.43. The current volume of 951.1K shares is 170.65% of O2Micro Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock decreased by 8.82% to $2.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.6K, which is 197.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares decreased by 7.41% to $5.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 30.0K, which is 45.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares declined by 6.99% to $6.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 718.3K shares, making up 85.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers