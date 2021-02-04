12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 222.78% to $4.39 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 138.4 million, which is 266468.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
- Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares rose 27.55% to $44.86. As of 12:31 EST, Canada Goose Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million, which is 830.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares moved upwards by 23.09% to $3.05. MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 506.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.1 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $41.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.5 million, which is 86.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock rose 15.37% to $49.22. As of 12:31 EST, RCI Hospitality Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 78.5K, which is 94.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.9 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock rose 13.85% to $2.63. As of 12:31 EST, Yunji's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 42.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.3 million.
Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock declined by 24.67% to $69.62 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.0 million, which is 121.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 19.5% to $20.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 80.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares fell 11.66% to $27.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 843.2K, which is 217.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock decreased by 10.56% to $19.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 278.7K, which is 78.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) stock fell 9.45% to $2.11. Charles & Colvard's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 549.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock fell 7.85% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 129.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
