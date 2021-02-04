Market Overview

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock increased by 17.17% to $6.92 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 684.3K shares, making up 51.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $99.78. As of 12:31 EST, Advanced Drainage Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 505.6K, which is 111.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $8.6. China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 305.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 50.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 13.49% to $2.86. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 522.4K shares, making up 134.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares increased by 13.13% to $9.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.6K shares, making up 238.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $210.7 million.
  • Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $3.37. The current volume of 250.5K shares is 1116.24% of Virco Manufacturing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 15.56% to $13.19 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for HyreCar's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 493.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.8 million.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock fell 15.44% to $18.48. Infrastructure and Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 376.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.2 million.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares decreased by 11.06% to $24.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 519.8K, which is 118.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $668.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock declined by 9.3% to $4.54. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.4K shares, making up 81.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock fell 7.75% to $35.03. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 266.24% of ExOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $707.5 million.
  • Timken (NYSE:TKR) shares decreased by 7.02% to $74.61. Timken's stock is trading at a volume of 941.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 177.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

