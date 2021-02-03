11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock increased by 75.96% to $9.08 during Wednesday's regular session. Lizhi's stock is trading at a volume of 56.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1041.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $418.9 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock rose 23.35% to $5.15. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 1036.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock moved upwards by 16.72% to $3.14. As of 12:31 EST, AirNet Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares increased by 16.66% to $2.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.2 million, which is 113.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares rose 16.06% to $9.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 41.9K, which is 41.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock decreased by 8.91% to $314.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Spotify Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 265.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) stock fell 8.53% to $41.0. Trading volume for Discovery's stock is 607 as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 billion.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) stock fell 6.44% to $162.91. Trading volume for GRAVITY Co's stock is 198.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 273.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shares declined by 5.85% to $140.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.5 million, which is 109.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock declined by 5.66% to $141.6. Trading volume for Match Group's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 165.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares declined by 5.4% to $15.61. Trading volume for CuriosityStream's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 300.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $629.1 million.
