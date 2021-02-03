12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock moved upwards by 96.42% to $3.58 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Tyme Technologies's stock is 214.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 16555.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $465.3 million.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares rose 46.27% to $213.93. Trading volume for GW Pharmaceuticals's stock is 7.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1772.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares increased by 42.85% to $79.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 23.6 million, which is 508.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares moved upwards by 31.68% to $4.69. Trading volume for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is 55.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 5112.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock moved upwards by 30.88% to $0.89. The current volume of 73.6 million shares is 273.74% of Onconova Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $183.9 million.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares rose 29.96% to $8.5. Trading volume for Clene's stock is 468.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 550.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares fell 54.48% to $10.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 114.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 907.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares fell 25.83% to $4.74. Moleculin Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 307.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 15.03% to $2.77. Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 41.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 73.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.8 million.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock fell 11.86% to $3.42. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 347.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock fell 10.47% to $15.49. Trading volume for Rezolute's stock is 6.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 141.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock decreased by 9.42% to $14.04. The current volume of 12.2K shares is 54.38% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $302.5 million.
