12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 106.17% to $86.51 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 474.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $640.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 79.29% to $347.12. As of 12:31 EST, GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 26.4 million, which is 101.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares rose 35.83% to $6.38. Express's stock is trading at a volume of 37.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.6 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 33.01% to $1.85. Trading volume for Naked Brand Group's stock is 327.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 195.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $432.6 million.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) shares rose 20.28% to $54.13. Strattec Security's stock is trading at a volume of 46.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 197.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) shares rose 13.16% to $1.88. Trading volume for Iconix Brand Group's stock is 350.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 34.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
Losers
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares declined by 23.02% to $15.09 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 418.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares declined by 20.71% to $2.49. As of 12:31 EST, Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million, which is 403.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.3 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock decreased by 13.78% to $13.02. As of 12:31 EST, 500.com's stock is trading at a volume of 455.7K, which is 35.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.8 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock fell 8.74% to $11.28. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 105.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $481.8 million.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) stock declined by 8.01% to $16.78. The current volume of 304.3K shares is 69.31% of Beazer Homes USA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares fell 7.0% to $7.58. Trading volume for Renren's stock is 104.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 58.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.7 million.
