12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock moved upwards by 147.32% to $6.01 during Friday's regular session. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 214.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4278.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 61.92% to $217.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 28.7 million, which is 681.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock rose 39.23% to $12.42. As of 12:31 EST, Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 32.7 million, which is 321.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares increased by 26.95% to $9.89. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 282.77% of Aspira Womens Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock moved upwards by 26.04% to $4.84. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1223.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $74.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 619.6K shares, making up 184.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 42.1% to $145.34 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for iRhythm Technologies's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 772.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares fell 19.79% to $0.98. The current volume of 15.6 million shares is 1751.75% of Outlook Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares declined by 17.5% to $3.96. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.5K shares, making up 105.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 17.5% to $1.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 22.6 million, which is 143.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares decreased by 16.91% to $4.57. Trading volume for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 135.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) shares fell 15.41% to $8.44. As of 12:31 EST, Lianluo Smart's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 583.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
