12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares moved upwards by 26.11% to $6.35 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 371.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 25.29% to $4.31. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 922.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 16.24% to $8.8. Trading volume for EuroDry's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 272.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock rose 12.61% to $5.09. As of 12:31 EST, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's stock is trading at a volume of 314.3K, which is 23.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $2.83. As of 12:31 EST, Antelope Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 209.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 10.81% to $2.46. TD Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 923.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 114.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.6 million.
Losers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares declined by 26.1% to $9.6 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 965.7K, which is 206.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) shares decreased by 9.32% to $99.61. Cimpress's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 63.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares declined by 9.09% to $9.0. Trading volume for Broadwind's stock is 409.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 54.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 8.9% to $30.61. As of 12:31 EST, MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 32.3K, which is 5.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock declined by 7.93% to $17.09. Trading volume for Fluor's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 63.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 7.62% to $1.09. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 313.6K shares, making up 37.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
