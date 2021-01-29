12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock moved upwards by 19.75% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 436.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares moved upwards by 15.09% to $665.7. The current volume of 853.4K shares is 116.98% of MicroStrategy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares increased by 14.65% to $7.94. MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 183.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.7 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock rose 11.08% to $2.5. Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 701 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 500.3K, which is 155.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock rose 9.93% to $3.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 128.8K, which is 49.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
Losers
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares fell 11.27% to $86.37 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Daqo New Energy's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) shares decreased by 9.13% to $86.69. As of 12:31 EST, Booz Allen Hamilton's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 176.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock decreased by 7.96% to $29.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 793.6K, which is 91.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) stock fell 7.91% to $1.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 112.3K shares, making up 112.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares declined by 7.9% to $8.52. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.4K shares, making up 56.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell 7.67% to $7.11. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.3K shares, making up 225.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
