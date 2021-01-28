12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 23.46% to $5.3 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 43.88% of Future FinTech Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.2 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares increased by 20.41% to $7.55. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 238.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 133.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $178.0 million.
- Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares increased by 14.19% to $21.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 87.7K, which is 85.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose 13.96% to $25.79. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 141.65% of The RealReal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock rose 13.76% to $1.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 907.4 million, which is 601.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.3 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock moved upwards by 13.41% to $13.7. Trading volume for Cango's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 450.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares decreased by 51.89% to $4.59 during Thursday's regular session. Express's stock is trading at a volume of 59.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 324.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.4 million.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock declined by 40.83% to $14.0. Fossil Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 162.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $720.6 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock decreased by 36.67% to $33.5. The current volume of 42.8 million shares is 320.95% of Bed Bath & Beyond's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares declined by 36.61% to $1.94. Genius Brands Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 117.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 436.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $497.4 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares fell 30.78% to $4.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 398.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares fell 30.33% to $99.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 11.6 million, which is 217.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion.
