12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) stock moved upwards by 36.05% to $8.49 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 10.7 million, which is 5142.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 31.81% to $8.7. Monopar Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3939.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.6 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock rose 31.59% to $18.7. As of 12:32 EST, Kaleido Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 635.9K, which is 483.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $672.8 million.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares increased by 23.2% to $5.66. Kindred Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 991.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 403.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.3 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock rose 22.47% to $2.92. The current volume of 8.6 million shares is 135.6% of BioLine Rx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock moved upwards by 22.08% to $37.2. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 818.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares declined by 32.06% to $56.45 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Vir Biotechnology's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 305.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares decreased by 24.91% to $11.26. Accelerate Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 522.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.1 million.
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock decreased by 22.99% to $33.94. As of 12:32 EST, Zymeworks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 565.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares declined by 19.65% to $34.39. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 101.33% of American Well's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares decreased by 16.79% to $2.23. As of 12:32 EST, Tenax Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 24.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares fell 16.48% to $12.72. As of 12:32 EST, Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.8 million, which is 127.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
