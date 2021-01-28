12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 93.06% to $18.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.5 million, which is 1921.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock increased by 30.03% to $9.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 890.3K shares, making up 224.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.0 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 16.17% to $1.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 172.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock increased by 13.24% to $4.92. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 196.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 12.74% to $1.1. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 158.07% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) stock rose 11.16% to $59.13. Trading volume for A.O. Smith's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 132.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 21.22% to $18.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 45.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.3 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock decreased by 17.64% to $23.54. As of 12:32 EST, Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 18.7 million, which is 88.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares declined by 17.48% to $1.37. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 143.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock fell 14.48% to $9.24. Trading volume for Pitney Bowes's stock is 5.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 154.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 13.72% to $7.55. The current volume of 6.6 million shares is 97.63% of Orbital Energy Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $349.2 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock declined by 12.88% to $7.31. China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 391.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 66.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
