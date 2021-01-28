12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 24.99% to $1.4 during Thursday's regular session. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 45.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 22.12% to $21.9. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 56.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 21.07% to $21.37. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.4 million shares, making up 61.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock moved upwards by 20.13% to $38.0. Trading volume for Kaspien Holdings's stock is 36.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 239.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares rose 16.3% to $140.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.1 million, which is 300.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock increased by 14.48% to $5.2. Ebang International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.0 million.
Losers
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock declined by 35.06% to $16.3 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 147.8 million, which is 344.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock fell 24.05% to $4.97. As of 12:32 EST, Nokia's stock is trading at a volume of 536.9 million, which is 892.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares decreased by 20.01% to $1.68. As of 12:32 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9K, which is 265.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares decreased by 17.48% to $6.61. The current volume of 975.1K shares is 750.95% of PowerFleet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $205.5 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 16.56% to $35.24. Trading volume for 3D Sys's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 60.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares fell 16.31% to $10.11. Trading volume for Eastman Kodak's stock is 11.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $780.1 million.
