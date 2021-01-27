Market Overview

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock moved upwards by 39.74% to $3.88 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Transocean's stock is trading at a volume of 98.0 million, which is 252.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock rose 29.72% to $4.8. Trading volume for Peabody Energy's stock is 9.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 218.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.4 million.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares increased by 26.83% to $10.52. PBF Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 11.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 194.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) stock rose 18.03% to $11.06. Trading volume for HighPoint Resources's stock is 449.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares increased by 13.88% to $14.85. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 68.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) stock rose 12.4% to $4.35. As of 12:32 EST, RPC's stock is trading at a volume of 708.2K, which is 92.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $935.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) stock fell 11.26% to $1.7 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares, making up 137.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.8 million.
  • Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) shares declined by 9.43% to $9.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 70.1K, which is 50.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $542.8 million.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares decreased by 8.95% to $3.21. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 121.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

 

 

 

