10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock rose 30.77% to $54.99 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is 54.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 343.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares rose 30.14% to $1.77. Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 549.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 22.99% to $0.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367.4 million shares, making up 438.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 million.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares rose 12.71% to $17.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 125.7 million shares, making up 168.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion.
Losers
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 20.88% to $5.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 543.82% of Globus Maritime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock decreased by 20.25% to $10.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 19.3 million, which is 573.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock decreased by 17.1% to $4.56. Trading volume for Highway Holdings's stock is 179.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 371.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock fell 11.03% to $19.85. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 64.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 10.95% to $6.43. As of 12:32 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million, which is 132.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.3 million.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock fell 10.64% to $48.65. Trading volume for Lawson Products's stock is 19.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 138.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.3 million.
