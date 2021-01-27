12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 230.75% to $10.05 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 199.0 million, which is 1426.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $653.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares rose 187.3% to $28.73. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.3 million shares, making up 1435.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.7 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 104.85% to $303.14. Trading volume for GameStop's stock is 61.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 256.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 billion.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares rose 92.72% to $24.38. As of 12:32 EST, Fossil Group's stock is trading at a volume of 11.6 million, which is 659.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 80.82% to $0.71. As of 12:32 EST, Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 954.6 million, which is 640.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock rose 41.0% to $5.88. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 2601.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
Losers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares decreased by 15.43% to $3.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 689.9K shares is 250.51% of Forward Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 13.29% to $17.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.1 million, which is 155.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $838.7 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 12.85% to $2.1. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 327.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares fell 10.7% to $38.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.0 million, which is 181.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock fell 10.07% to $8.85. Trading volume for Quotient Technology's stock is 430.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 77.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.3 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares declined by 9.62% to $7.14. As of 12:32 EST, AYRO's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million, which is 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.7 million.
