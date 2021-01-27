12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock increased by 33.3% to $13.89 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 45.6 million, which is 294.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock rose 31.18% to $101.51. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 714.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) shares rose 27.44% to $3.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.8 million, which is 157.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock rose 27.41% to $15.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.7 million, which is 721.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.9 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock rose 22.65% to $38.39. As of 12:32 EST, Esperion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 333.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.4 million.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock moved upwards by 22.13% to $12.47. As of 12:32 EST, Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 552.2K, which is 48.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares declined by 16.2% to $2.35 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for T2 Biosystems's stock is 27.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 368.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.4 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock decreased by 15.65% to $6.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 760.6K, which is 187.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) stock fell 15.17% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 12.9 million, which is 180.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock declined by 14.81% to $1.52. AIkido Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares declined by 14.74% to $2.43. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 194.32% of ENDRA Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) stock declined by 14.57% to $1.7. AzurRx BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 92.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers