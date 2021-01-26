10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 175.83% to $2.41 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 36.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.5 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock rose 41.37% to $2.05. As of 12:31 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 88.8 million, which is 1479.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 13.04% to $2.6. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 303.74% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.0 million.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares increased by 11.59% to $22.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 162.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock increased by 11.04% to $52.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 173.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 10.9% to $2.82. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 215.67% of Digital Ally's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
Losers
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares fell 9.15% to $5.51 during Tuesday's regular session. Electro-Sensors's stock is trading at a volume of 169.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares fell 8.67% to $2.32. As of 12:31 EST, RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 253.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock decreased by 7.93% to $33.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 19.1K, which is 145.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares fell 7.66% to $7.93. As of 12:31 EST, CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 457.0K, which is 43.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
