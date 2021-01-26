12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 67.61% to $10.06 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 29.0 million shares is 6415.1% of Koss's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock moved upwards by 29.8% to $17.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 15.4 million, which is 561.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $847.3 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock increased by 28.4% to $31.73. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 57.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 388.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock increased by 24.9% to $3.26. Trading volume for Forward Industries's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 961.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock increased by 22.69% to $43.62. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 306.03% of Baozun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares increased by 20.47% to $81.2. Overstock.com's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 222.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock fell 27.72% to $3.0 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 40.5 million, which is 315.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.8 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock declined by 10.52% to $4.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.0K shares, making up 98.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares decreased by 10.1% to $30.56. MINISO Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 555.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 48.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock fell 10.03% to $8.7. Blue Apron Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 118.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares fell 9.52% to $2.42. As of 12:31 EST, Chico's FAS's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 83.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 8.31% to $23.29. As of 12:31 EST, Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 290.3K, which is 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
