12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock moved upwards by 49.94% to $1.83 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 86.4 million shares is 1052.89% of AIkido Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 28.93% to $7.13. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 10319.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock rose 28.04% to $56.84. As of 12:31 EST, Vir Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4 million, which is 723.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock increased by 23.88% to $1.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 821.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares increased by 21.25% to $2.51. As of 12:31 EST, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 581.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares moved upwards by 19.76% to $19.75. As of 12:31 EST, Yield10 Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 293.9K, which is 150.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
Losers
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares fell 16.6% to $1.83 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.2 million, which is 395.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock decreased by 15.59% to $6.5. Capricor Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 328.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.9 million.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares fell 13.65% to $4.43. Repro-Med Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 369.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.6 million.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares fell 13.29% to $6.53. As of 12:31 EST, KemPharm's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million, which is 1172.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares fell 12.56% to $20.86. Gritstone Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $987.8 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares decreased by 11.59% to $4.73. Trading volume for NeuroMetrix's stock is 656.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 44.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
