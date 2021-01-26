12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock increased by 28.67% to $10.23 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Orbital Energy Group's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6 million, which is 365.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $473.3 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 28.39% to $8.5. The current volume of 858.3K shares is 158.81% of China Recycling Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 23.31% to $4.39. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 460.94% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares moved upwards by 21.61% to $1.44. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 502.7% of Hudson Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock rose 21.01% to $7.14. Trading volume for Aqua Metals's stock is 11.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 297.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.7 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock increased by 20.29% to $24.95. Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 26.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 134.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 13.45% to $23.18 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 54.3K, which is 9.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock fell 10.07% to $18.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 291.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares declined by 7.89% to $25.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 49.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.9 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 7.61% to $5.95. As of 12:31 EST, Fuel Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 22.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares declined by 6.77% to $7.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 362.5K, which is 74.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock fell 6.69% to $22.74. As of 12:31 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 85.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million.
