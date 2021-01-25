12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock increased by 53.58% to $26.57 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 133.2K, which is 23.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $6.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.3 million shares, making up 428.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock moved upwards by 23.5% to $63.28. As of 12:32 EST, TFI International's stock is trading at a volume of 536.7K, which is 431.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares increased by 15.25% to $10.35. As of 12:32 EST, Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 386.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.3 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $16.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 334.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 13.27% to $3.84. Energous's stock is trading at a volume of 11.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 263.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
Losers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 22.18% to $26.11 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 16.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 432.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 11.73% to $15.61. The current volume of 510.1K shares is 127.94% of Flux Power Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.6 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares fell 11.36% to $20.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 999.7K, which is 116.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.1 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock decreased by 10.41% to $58.95. The current volume of 496.7K shares is 63.62% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.9 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 9.41% to $5.2. Trading volume for Akerna's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 8.44% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 922.8K, which is 57.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
