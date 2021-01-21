10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 54.22% to $14.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 5171.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock moved upwards by 32.78% to $8.06. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 134.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 31.56% to $17.05. As of 12:32 EST, Polar Power's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 177.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares moved upwards by 27.58% to $19.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 15.3 million, which is 208.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.7 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares moved upwards by 20.55% to $4.34. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 117.79% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock rose 16.44% to $13.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.0K shares, making up 542.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
Losers
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares declined by 8.2% to $11.99 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 778.8K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.9 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares decreased by 8.03% to $3.44. As of 12:32 EST, FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 289.7K, which is 27.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares decreased by 7.74% to $7.4. As of 12:32 EST, HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 459.5K, which is 121.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares fell 7.23% to $41.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 19.5 million, which is 107.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
