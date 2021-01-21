12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock increased by 77.0% to $4.62 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ADiTx Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 104.5 million, which is 9481.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock rose 48.93% to $6.3. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 362.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares increased by 37.8% to $1.27. As of 12:32 EST, AzurRx BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 30.2 million, which is 2268.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares increased by 34.44% to $2.69. As of 12:32 EST, ReWalk Robotics's stock is trading at a volume of 11.3 million, which is 728.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares increased by 30.93% to $5.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 41.5 million, which is 3723.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares rose 28.62% to $1.64. Celsion's stock is trading at a volume of 132.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 4522.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock decreased by 30.56% to $5.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.4 million shares, making up 145.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock fell 26.8% to $4.29. As of 12:32 EST, Cancer Genetics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 235.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) stock decreased by 23.07% to $21.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 861.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $997.5 million.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares fell 16.96% to $2.4. The current volume of 7.6 million shares is 343.6% of Caladrius Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock decreased by 16.31% to $6.83. As of 12:32 EST, CytomX Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 876.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.4 million.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares fell 15.61% to $21.2. Trading volume for INmune Bio's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1141.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.0 million.
