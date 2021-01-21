12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $3.19 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 985.4K, which is 625.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock rose 17.04% to $43.74. SunPower's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares rose 14.82% to $72.02. Trading volume for BigCommerce Holdings's stock is 4.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 191.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock increased by 14.04% to $12.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 126.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $990.3 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares increased by 11.86% to $10.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 652.2K, which is 109.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.3 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock increased by 11.55% to $14.77. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 86.13% of Net Element's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 15.15% to $18.91 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.9 million, which is 90.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 12.54% to $24.77. As of 12:32 EST, Cleanspark's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 120.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $593.5 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock declined by 12.07% to $16.95. Trading volume for Marathon Patent Group's stock is 28.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 81.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock fell 9.56% to $47.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.3K, which is 208.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock decreased by 8.87% to $95.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 202.3K, which is 69.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares decreased by 8.74% to $5.75. The current volume of 50.5K shares is 32.63% of Bonso Electronics Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
