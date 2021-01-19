12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares increased by 27.42% to $9.96 during Tuesday's regular session. Foresight Autonomous's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 250.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $623.9 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 21.38% to $3.52. Trading volume for Koss's stock is 431.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 148.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock increased by 19.23% to $4.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.9 million, which is 246.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.7 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 17.72% to $1.86. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 282.61% of Allied Esports's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 17.06% to $2.47. The current volume of 10.5 million shares is 227.18% of Remark Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 15.49% to $41.0. As of 12:32 EST, GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 55.2 million, which is 395.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares declined by 12.18% to $30.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5 million, which is 296.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares fell 11.65% to $236.03. Fiverr International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 144.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) stock fell 9.08% to $75.65. As of 12:32 EST, Poshmark's stock is trading at a volume of 691.4K, which is 10.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares decreased by 8.32% to $48.05. As of 12:32 EST, Ballys's stock is trading at a volume of 172.5K, which is 41.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares declined by 7.67% to $21.31. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.9K shares, making up 82.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock decreased by 7.44% to $146.07. As of 12:32 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 billion.
