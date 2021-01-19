12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares rose 194.21% to $17.3 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is 82.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 14209.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $742.5 million.
- Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares rose 120.65% to $14.1. The current volume of 20.9 million shares is 4907.7% of Gritstone Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.6 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock rose 52.0% to $2.19. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.0 million shares, making up 1512.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares rose 43.42% to $1.51. Trading volume for ENDRA Life Sciences's stock is 10.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1569.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares moved upwards by 42.38% to $7.39. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 595.9K shares, making up 1070.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.5 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock rose 37.84% to $8.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.5 million, which is 790.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $309.8 million.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 25.94% to $11.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.4 million, which is 1352.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.5 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock decreased by 15.18% to $5.12. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 412.3K shares, making up 647.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.6 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock declined by 11.38% to $12.15. Yield10 Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1572.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares fell 10.03% to $12.11. Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 306.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.7 million.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares decreased by 9.03% to $10.78. The current volume of 285.3K shares is 179.87% of Concert Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $330.4 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock decreased by 8.11% to $1.02. As of 12:32 EST, InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 147.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
