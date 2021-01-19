12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 20.83% to $18.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 223.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.8 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares rose 17.17% to $46.87. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 290.45% of EHang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares increased by 16.97% to $10.68. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 395.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.2 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $55.19. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 185.57% of Maxar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 13.21% to $0.92. Trading volume for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is 12.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 143.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares increased by 12.9% to $131.69. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 303.7K shares, making up 175.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares declined by 9.2% to $10.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 193.1K shares is 452.99% of DLH Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock decreased by 7.54% to $3.56. As of 12:32 EST, Charah Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 868.2K, which is 170.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 6.2% to $4.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 13.3K, which is 57.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock fell 6.02% to $15.54. Trading volume for Global Ship Lease's stock is 270.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 228.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.5 million.
- P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) stock decreased by 5.84% to $6.13. P & F Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 61.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares declined by 5.84% to $5.97. Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.
