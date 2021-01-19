Market Overview

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) shares rose 31.62% to $200.0 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Coherent's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 1199.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
  • Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares moved upwards by 30.92% to $6.35. Trading volume for Ceragon Networks's stock is 27.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2440.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.2 million.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares moved upwards by 29.09% to $9.45. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 1341.15% of Gilat Satellite Networks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $524.8 million.
  • CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) stock increased by 25.16% to $14.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 33.6K, which is 370.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock moved upwards by 23.82% to $17.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 241.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares increased by 23.01% to $38.12. Trading volume for Kaspien Holdings's stock is 58.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 775.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock decreased by 18.26% to $4.48 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 515.5K, which is 122.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares fell 11.27% to $94.34. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 674.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 10.67% to $7.96. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 80.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 76.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.2 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares decreased by 10.6% to $6.5. As of 12:32 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 56.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.3 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares fell 9.4% to $3.76. The current volume of 893.4K shares is 33.89% of Summit Wireless's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
  • VirnetX Hldg (NYSE:VHC) shares decreased by 8.09% to $5.23. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 261.02% of VirnetX Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $371.6 million.

 

 

 

