12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock increased by 31.21% to $41.2 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 53.2 million shares is 439.61% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 23.61% to $1.27. The current volume of 44.5 million shares is 848.1% of Express's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock rose 14.42% to $26.34. Trading volume for Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is 13.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 148.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $10.19. As of 12:31 EST, Designer Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 910.7K, which is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $737.6 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 14.04% to $12.67. The current volume of 691.9K shares is 81.5% of Funko's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $629.0 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) shares moved upwards by 12.55% to $23.31. The current volume of 82.6K shares is 107.03% of Bassett Furniture Indus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.5 million.
Losers
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock decreased by 12.77% to $20.85 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 333.9K shares is 417.95% of Live Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares decreased by 9.71% to $6.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 17.9 million, which is 176.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.4 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock decreased by 9.01% to $2.02. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 131.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.2 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 8.17% to $7.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 104.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.8 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 5.94% to $27.75. The current volume of 48.0K shares is 6.35% of Wunong Net Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) stock fell 5.19% to $75.2. As of 12:31 EST, GrubHub's stock is trading at a volume of 961.7K, which is 75.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
