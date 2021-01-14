12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock moved upwards by 78.57% to $7.0 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 63.7 million, which is 816.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $990.4 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares increased by 35.69% to $9.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.8 million, which is 702.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock increased by 30.73% to $25.95. Trading volume for Bicycle Therapeutics's stock is 678.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1258.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares increased by 23.04% to $18.48. Trading volume for Tilray's stock is 52.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 230.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 22.17% to $6.88. As of 12:31 EST, Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 95.8 million, which is 176.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock rose 20.97% to $17.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.9 million, which is 244.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock declined by 20.75% to $3.17 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.1 million, which is 1247.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Qilian International Hldg (NASDAQ:QLI) stock declined by 16.06% to $10.09. Trading volume for Qilian International Hldg's stock is 950.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 10.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares declined by 11.45% to $10.14. As of 12:31 EST, Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 135.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.4 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares decreased by 9.39% to $25.83. Trading volume for Acutus Medical's stock is 598.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 432.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $719.2 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares declined by 8.13% to $5.76. The current volume of 233.0K shares is 64.34% of Biomerica's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock decreased by 7.42% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.2 million, which is 109.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
