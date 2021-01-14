12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock rose 28.79% to $123.86 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, AeroVironment's stock is trading at a volume of 546.0K, which is 354.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 27.08% to $49.46. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 411.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock rose 23.22% to $46.8. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 437.74% of EHang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 14.45% to $12.23. The current volume of 9.9 million shares is 141.66% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $249.9 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock increased by 14.16% to $18.05. As of 12:31 EST, Peck Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 103.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares rose 13.12% to $4.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 640.7K shares, making up 128.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
Losers
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock fell 10.82% to $2.72 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 97.7K shares is 499.99% of Virco Manufacturing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 10.15% to $17.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.0 million shares, making up 93.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares decreased by 10.09% to $1.47. Trading volume for BioHiTech Global's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 234.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock declined by 7.9% to $1.05. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 28.76% of ATIF Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 7.59% to $0.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 193.1 million, which is 355.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.3 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares declined by 6.17% to $24.29. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 518.9K shares, making up 115.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $670.5 million.
