12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 82.77% to $4.35 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 74.4 million, which is 77971.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares rose 32.38% to $114.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 821.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 25.08% to $29.39. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.2 million shares, making up 180.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock rose 24.66% to $9.3. As of 12:31 EST, CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 1011.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 21.58% to $3.29. The current volume of 60.9 million shares is 155.37% of Ideanomics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $915.2 million.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock increased by 16.62% to $8.35. PFSweb's stock is trading at a volume of 231.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 294.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.0 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock decreased by 13.84% to $0.84 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 14.3 million shares is 261.11% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 12.95% to $0.82. The current volume of 27.8 million shares is 309.04% of Exela Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares declined by 10.5% to $10.71. As of 12:31 EST, Triterras's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 112.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.6 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock decreased by 9.37% to $10.36. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.7 million shares, making up 237.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares decreased by 7.16% to $4.93. As of 12:31 EST, Resonant's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 115.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.0 million.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares fell 6.43% to $14.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 241.6K, which is 76.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.5 million.
