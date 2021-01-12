7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 22.86% to $0.32 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Castor Maritime's stock is 377.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1090.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares rose 20.84% to $11.48. DLH Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 99.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 239.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares rose 17.9% to $34.15. Ballard Power Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 11.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 238.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares rose 16.42% to $5.74. Trading volume for Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is 83.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 364.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 14.32% to $9.09. As of 12:32 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million, which is 180.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 13.3% to $1.04. The current volume of 22.5 million shares is 437.49% of ATIF Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
Losers
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 6.38% to $28.18 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, GreenPower Motor Co's stock is trading at a volume of 430.3K, which is 31.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $579.8 million.
