11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares rose 17.52% to $20.25 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Intrusion's stock is trading at a volume of 128.4K, which is 99.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $352.2 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 15.85% to $31.5. FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 42.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 352.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock moved upwards by 13.46% to $1.48. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 205.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 99.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock rose 11.52% to $30.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 529.7K, which is 221.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.6 million.
- Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) stock increased by 11.26% to $2.37. Alithya Group's stock is trading at a volume of 695.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 5902.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.0 million.
Losers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock fell 14.58% to $4.16 during Tuesday's regular session. Enveric Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 774.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 41.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares decreased by 12.87% to $24.04. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 151.55% of 3D Sys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares fell 11.74% to $1.89. As of 12:32 EST, Sphere 3D's stock is trading at a volume of 548.0K, which is 121.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock declined by 11.57% to $45.45. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 272.8% of Mimecast's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares fell 9.79% to $1.21. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 162.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares declined by 7.73% to $27.22. Stratasys's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 94.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
