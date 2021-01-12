12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares rose 44.83% to $21.38 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, VOXX International's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 677.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 25.36% to $0.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 332.3 million, which is 255.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 17.91% to $6.45. Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 132.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $303.4 million.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares increased by 15.53% to $51.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 38.9 million shares, making up 121.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 billion.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock moved upwards by 15.09% to $27.45. Trading volume for Lands' End's stock is 216.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 80.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.0 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock rose 13.49% to $59.01. Overstock.com's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 93.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 9.01% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 98.1K shares, making up 75.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares decreased by 8.48% to $34.54. The current volume of 589.3K shares is 33.53% of Tupperware Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 7.33% to $2.15. The current volume of 117.9K shares is 14.23% of Dogness (Intl)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares decreased by 7.26% to $26.64. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 425.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 90.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 6.92% to $25.24. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 137.3% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 6.67% to $1.54. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 782.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 49.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.
