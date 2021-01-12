12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares rose 40.29% to $0.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 114.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1009.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $2.24. The current volume of 12.5 million shares is 2078.06% of Tyme Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.9 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares moved upwards by 29.01% to $3.69. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 3879.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock rose 27.94% to $1.74. The current volume of 12.1 million shares is 800.98% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) stock moved upwards by 25.88% to $4.96. The current volume of 33.4 million shares is 14024.84% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares moved upwards by 22.17% to $6.28. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 8143.6% of Biomerica's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
Losers
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock decreased by 14.49% to $1.24 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Avinger's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million, which is 187.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock declined by 13.35% to $30.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 393.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares declined by 13.34% to $2.73. Trading volume for Theratechnologies's stock is 617.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 530.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $210.2 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares declined by 13.21% to $1.08. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.3 million shares, making up 353.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock decreased by 13.06% to $3.13. Jaguar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 30.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 58.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares declined by 11.77% to $7.68. Trading volume for Redhill Biopharma's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 748.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.
