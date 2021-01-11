12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares increased by 20.33% to $2.9 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 894.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.8 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock moved upwards by 17.35% to $25.8. Lordstown Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 164.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock rose 17.28% to $17.46. As of 12:32 EST, Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 126.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $595.2 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $2.27. As of 12:32 EST, Remark Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million, which is 273.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.8 million.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) stock rose 16.34% to $43.0. As of 12:32 EST, ODP's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 362.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares rose 16.17% to $52.65. Trading volume for GrowGeneration's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 92.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 16.8% to $6.34 during Monday's regular session. Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 149.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.3 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 9.4% to $1.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.6 million, which is 397.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 7.98% to $30.93. As of 12:32 EST, Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 98.8K, which is 11.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock decreased by 7.74% to $3.7. As of 12:32 EST, Harbor Custom Development's stock is trading at a volume of 131.9K, which is 126.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 7.38% to $0.83. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 6.91% to $2.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 145.4K, which is 106.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
