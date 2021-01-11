12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 64.24% to $5.42 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Geovax Labs's stock is 43.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2892.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 58.43% to $1.42. Trading volume for Avinger's stock is 63.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 477.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares moved upwards by 46.42% to $12.68. Mesoblast's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2320.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares moved upwards by 32.58% to $1.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 21.5 million, which is 1073.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock moved upwards by 30.54% to $0.74. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.2 million shares, making up 500.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares rose 27.23% to $5.98. As of 12:32 EST, Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 102.2 million, which is 202.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock fell 16.0% to $76.09 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.1 million, which is 159.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares declined by 13.47% to $2.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 66.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) stock decreased by 8.31% to $9.49. Trading volume for WAVE Life Sciences's stock is 473.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 66.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.9 million.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock decreased by 8.05% to $47.02. Invitae's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 133.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) stock declined by 8.03% to $82.65. As of 12:32 EST, Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 168.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares decreased by 7.91% to $3.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 508.0K, which is 22.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $375.9 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers