12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 27.27% to $3.08 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares, making up 497.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.2 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 24.96% to $4.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares, making up 403.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.3 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 24.61% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 29.3 million, which is 412.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 16.4% to $6.67. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 55.62% of SG Blocks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $3.34. As of 12:32 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 194.2K, which is 197.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.0 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock increased by 10.0% to $15.08. As of 12:32 EST, Peck Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 137.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
Losers
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) shares fell 25.39% to $30.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 274.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 14.12% to $2.19. The current volume of 455.9K shares is 50.81% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock declined by 10.33% to $2.79. Trading volume for Art's-Way Manufacturing's stock is 30.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 42.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares declined by 9.12% to $2.59. As of 12:32 EST, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's stock is trading at a volume of 148.1K, which is 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares fell 6.92% to $10.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 412.6K, which is 100.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.7 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 6.85% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.8 million, which is 46.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $561.5 million.
