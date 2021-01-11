12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock moved upwards by 29.47% to $55.57 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 495.02% of Impinj's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 19.01% to $3.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 12.7 million, which is 244.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock increased by 17.6% to $2.83. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 215.6K shares, making up 75.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock increased by 16.94% to $1.38. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 534.73% of SuperCom's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock moved upwards by 14.0% to $3.99. Trading volume for Information Services's stock is 555.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 432.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.6 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 12.83% to $0.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.4 million, which is 194.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
Losers
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock declined by 20.54% to $9.25 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.7 million, which is 771.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined by 15.05% to $22.59. The current volume of 33.4 million shares is 149.87% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock declined by 14.86% to $1.69. Trading volume for SGOCO Group's stock is 548.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 184.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 13.65% to $22.79. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.7 million shares, making up 165.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock decreased by 13.49% to $3.72. Trading volume for Xunlei's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 133.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.7 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares decreased by 13.12% to $3.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 84.0K, which is 106.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
