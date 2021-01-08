11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock rose 121.98% to $4.14 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 154.0 million shares is 5856.9% of ZW Data Action Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $107.9 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock moved upwards by 41.85% to $3.22. As of 12:31 EST, Professional Diversity's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million, which is 275.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock rose 25.21% to $2.28. The current volume of 12.6 million shares is 289.53% of IZEA Worldwide's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) stock increased by 18.48% to $3.37. Trading volume for comScore's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 515.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.9 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $5.75. The current volume of 962.3K shares is 72.71% of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.1 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock moved upwards by 13.92% to $2.7. As of 12:31 EST, AirNet Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 135.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 24.33% to $12.94 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 155.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares declined by 9.93% to $6.26. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 611.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 53.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.9 million.
- SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock declined by 8.52% to $1.18. As of 12:31 EST, SPAR Group's stock is trading at a volume of 223.1K, which is 99.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock declined by 7.62% to $3.4. Trading volume for SRAX's stock is 983.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 715.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares declined by 7.28% to $14.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 814.2K shares, making up 129.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.3 million.
