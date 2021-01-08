11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock rose 24.54% to $3.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.5 million, which is 254.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock rose 22.4% to $6.03. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 277.64% of Akerna's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 17.84% to $5.68. As of 12:31 EST, Fuel Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 59.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 16.54% to $20.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.3 million, which is 108.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares increased by 14.52% to $6.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.6 million, which is 115.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares moved upwards by 14.13% to $14.21. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 442.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million.
Losers
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares decreased by 20.03% to $0.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 220.0 million shares, making up 849.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 14.72% to $2.84. As of 12:31 EST, Antelope Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 761.7K, which is 136.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares declined by 12.91% to $14.11. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 111.32% of Peck Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 8.97% to $2.54. The current volume of 778.3K shares is 88.25% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares declined by 8.59% to $19.17. As of 12:31 EST, Textainer Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 185.1K, which is 70.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.6 million.
