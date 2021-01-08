12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock increased by 75.84% to $1.35 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 46.5 million, which is 2724.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares increased by 62.41% to $8.09. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.2 million shares, making up 3342.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $506.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 37.31% to $3.68. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 112.6 million shares, making up 239.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.9 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 33.09% to $0.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 81.8 million, which is 697.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock increased by 31.75% to $0.59. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 98.0 million shares, making up 390.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $19.99. Merus's stock is trading at a volume of 354.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 313.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.4 million.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares declined by 50.43% to $83.75 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 14.8 million shares is 1876.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 18.17% to $6.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 110.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $588.3 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares declined by 16.2% to $4.19. Trading volume for Bionano Genomics's stock is 80.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 165.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.8 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares decreased by 14.44% to $5.21. As of 12:31 EST, ViewRay's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 124.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $828.1 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares fell 13.92% to $60.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.2 million, which is 210.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock fell 10.59% to $14.11. The current volume of 668.0K shares is 180.88% of Neoleukin Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.6 million.
