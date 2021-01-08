12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock increased by 22.37% to $4.79 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 279.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.2 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares rose 21.85% to $1.84. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 514.4% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.1 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares rose 21.54% to $3.62. Trading volume for Optical Cable's stock is 777.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1750.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares increased by 21.23% to $27.83. Trading volume for 3D Sys's stock is 82.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1122.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares rose 19.03% to $38.01. As of 12:31 EST, Veritone's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 108.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 18.6% to $26.52. As of 12:31 EST, Marathon Patent Group's stock is trading at a volume of 59.0 million, which is 206.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 19.65% to $2.05 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 707.1K shares is 218.57% of Aehr Test Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock decreased by 14.23% to $4.28. The current volume of 20.2 million shares is 785.06% of Xunlei's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares declined by 12.11% to $1.96. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 870.2K shares, making up 201.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 8.36% to $66.27. Trading volume for JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 45.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock declined by 8.23% to $13.11. Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 505.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock decreased by 7.18% to $7.12. Trading volume for Gilat Satellite Networks's stock is 381.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 82.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.4 million.
