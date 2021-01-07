12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) stock increased by 27.21% to $22.0 during Thursday's regular session. Oxford Immunotec Global's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 6286.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.0 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares increased by 19.5% to $59.0. As of 12:31 EST, Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 115.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) stock rose 19.49% to $2.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 516.4K, which is 208.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock increased by 18.99% to $19.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 311.7K, which is 321.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $101.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 840.7K shares, making up 142.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) stock rose 17.1% to $24.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.8K, which is 143.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.8 million.
Losers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares decreased by 21.12% to $10.57 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 305.5K shares is 1972.34% of Addex Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock fell 13.32% to $6.29. Trading volume for ViewRay's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 114.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.3 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 13.18% to $5.8. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 163.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 293.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.
- Helius Medical (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares decreased by 7.66% to $16.05. Trading volume for Helius Medical's stock is 93.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock declined by 7.31% to $0.6. The current volume of 65.3 million shares is 312.38% of Onconova Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) stock decreased by 7.28% to $155.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 353.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers